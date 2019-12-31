RECO Issues Public Advisory Regarding RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 31, 2019, under the authority of the Real Estate Business Brokers Act, 2002 (REBBA) and in order to protect the public interest, the Registrar of the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) issued an order to immediately suspend the registrations of:

RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.

Operating in the following locations:

Huntsville (head office)

(head office) Bala

Bracebridge

Burk's Falls

Gravenhurst

Haliburton

Kilworthy

Minden

Port Loring

Wilberforce

The order to suspend the registrations follows a Notice of Proposal to revoke the registrations of RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.

All trading activities at RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc. and its registered branches must cease immediately.

RECO discovered a shortfall in RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.'s statutory real estate trust account, where consumer deposits are to be held. Additional action may be taken and information will be made available through RECO's website.

Individuals who may be impacted by the Suspension Order are asked to use the contacts listed below:

Home buyers and sellers with questions about the suspension order, including whether a pending sale or purchase will be completed on time, should contact:

Shaun Chu-A-Kong

Phone: (416) 207-4873

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4873

Email: [email protected]

Questions about consumer deposit claims, or other insurance-related inquiries, should be directed to RECO's Insurance Department:

Jeremy Meuris

Phone: (416) 207-4875

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4875

Email: [email protected]

Cooperating brokerages for trades in which RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., holds the deposit and/or are owed commissions by RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., should contact:

Jeremy Meuris

Phone: (416) 207-4875

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4875

Email: [email protected]

Employees of RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., with questions about commissions should contact the claims adjuster for RECO's insurance program:

ClaimsPro LP

Toll Free: 1-877-740-1913

Toll Free Fax: 1-866-735-1033

Email: [email protected]

The insurer requires one Notice of Claim Commission Protection form per trade. Claim forms are located on the insurer's website: www.reco-claims.ca

Employees of RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., with questions about the procedures for transferring a registration to a new brokerage should contact:

Shahin Rehmtulla

Phone: (416) 207-4826

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910 ext. 4826

Email: [email protected]

The Real Estate Council of Ontario regulates real estate professionals in the province on behalf of the Ontario government by enforcing the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002 (REBBA). We protect the public interest through a fair, safe and informed marketplace. RECO holds registered brokers and salespersons to professional standards, protects the public interest, and enhances consumer confidence in the real estate profession. In addition, RECO strives to educate consumers to ensure they understand the benefits of a regulated real estate sector.

For more information, visit www.reco.on.ca.

