Recent CRTC decision on wholesale Internet access rates - Videotron restates concern over major consequences of technological lag for our communities

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron today undertook a new effort to make authorities aware of the dramatic consequences of the CRTC's recent decision on wholesale Internet access rates. Videotron and other Canadian cable operators are officially petitioning the federal government, under the Act, for a Cabinet review of the decision.

In today's filing, Videotron criticizes the CRTC's failure to recognize the extensive work cable operators have done to build out quality facilities that bring all Canadians into the digital age. The CRTC's approach will inevitably result in a slowdown in investment and hence a technological lag for our communities.

Our facilities are a major technological advantage

Today, Videotron's network reaches more than 90% of Québec households. Québec has one of the largest hybrid fibre optic-coax cable (HFC) networks in North America, thanks to massive investments by its flagship telecom Videotron to build out reliable facilities. This is a major technological advantage, since Internet access is now as essential to families and businesses alike as basic utilities such as water and electricity.

"The CRTC is putting the brakes on technological investment at the very point in our history when everyone is more and more connected. Slowing down now is inconceivable and this is why we are determined to bring this matter to the attention of Canada's policy-makers. The consequences for the country are too great to ignore." says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron.

Major consequences already

Even as 5G roll-out is coming and governments are striving to connect as many people as possible, Videotron has had to re-evaluate and tighten its criteria for network investments. Unfortunately, Videotron has been forced to cancel its Giga high-speed Internet access service. The pace of implementation of the latest innovations on Videotron's network will therefore be slowed. Other repercussions can be expected in the industry in the short and medium term.

Videotron is confident that the relevant authorities will make the necessary decisions to continue moving forward and enable everyone to participate in the digital revolution. Videotron wants to continue connecting Quebecers via powerful, high-quality infrastructure, which is now a daily necessity vital to the well-being of Quebecers in all regions.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,545,200 cable and IP television customers, while Club illico, the over-the-top video service, had 443,500 members. Videotron is also the Quebec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,724,300 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,288,700 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,052,700 Quebec households and organizations. Videotron was recognized amongst Canada's top 100 employers as well as Montréal's top employers.

