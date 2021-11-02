Receive Quick Quotes from RELNKS Service Providers

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - RELNKS, the end-to-end homebuying platform, is excited to introduce a new built-in quoting system between homebuyers and service providers. With this latest update, RELNKS users can now request quotes from multiple vendors at once to facilitate a budget-smart homebuying process.

Users can choose to receive price estimates from a wide variety of vendors on RELNKS. They will be asked for their preferred date for the service order and can include additional relevant information in their request. Vendors will reply with a corresponding price estimate, which the homebuyer will then be able to view in their "My Orders" dashboard. From here, users can see all received quotes, order statuses and more, before choosing which vendor best meets their needs and budget.

"We are thrilled to offer our users an intuitive addition to our software that helps them find the right service provider for their needs," says Tom McCormick, President and CEO of RELNKS and The Nationwide Group. "In line with our commitment to provide a streamlined and less stressful homebuying experience, our latest update gives homebuyers a simple and smart method of weighing their options and finding peace of mind."

About RELNKS

Linking together homebuyers, real estate agents, lenders, mortgage professionals and home service providers, RELNKS helps simplify and modernize homeownership for buyers and industry professionals. RELNKS is a digital support system for homebuyers that centralizes the services and resources needed to complete their move from start to finish, with a less stressful experience. The platform provides real estate professionals a digital solution to their business and helps them achieve more in less time with the assistance it provides clients. For more information, please visit www.RELNKS.com.

