RECEIPT OF STATEMENT OF CLAIM

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI) ("Buhler Industries" or the Company") announces today that its subsidiary, Buhler Versatile Inc. ("Buhler Versatile"), has received a Statement of Claim filed in the Manitoba Court of Kings's Bench from PFG Australia PTY Ltd. ("PFG"). In the Statement of Claim, PFG alleges that Buhler Versatile has failed to comply with certain contractual obligations to deliver certain manufactured equipment to PFG. PFG is claiming damages in the amount of $41 million in Australian Dollars (approximately $35.6 million in Canadian Dollars) plus additional special and punitive damages and costs. At the present time, Buhler Versatile has no comment on the merits of the claim but will be defending the action.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and is a publicly traded Company on the TSX (TSX: BUI). The Company manufactures and distributes its product through several brand names including Versatile and Farm King. The Versatile line of equipment consists of tractors and tillage. Farm King supplies augers, mowers, bale carriers, snowblowers, and compact implements. The Company has manufacturing facilities and warehouses in both Canada and the United States.

