Recapture of inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

ROSTHERN, SK, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - At 12:01 a.m. on February 12, 2024, inmate Nigel Ferster was apprehended by the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution since February 11, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203