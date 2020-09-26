EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - At approximately 8:30 p.m on September 25, 2020 inmate Cierra Childress was apprehended by the Calgary Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the Edmonton Institution for women, a multi-level security federal institution, since September 16, 2020.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

