EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - At approximately 4:30 p.m. on December 16, 2025, inmate Charmaine Louis-Crier was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service and members of the Alberta Sheriffs Fugitive Apprehension Support Team.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a minimum-security Section 81 facility operated by the Native Counselling Service of Alberta, since December 9, 2025.

Native Counselling Service of Alberta and the Correctional Service of Canada are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada and Native Counselling Service of Alberta.

