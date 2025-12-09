Charmaine Louis-Crier is 46 years old, measures 172 cm (5'8") in height and weighs 80 kg (177 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos and piercings on the below body parts:

Right forearm : a spider web

Left upper arm : a crown

Right side of neck : "Terin"

Back of neck : "five star"

Left hand : skeleton fingers, butterflies, and "Devin"

Left side of face : "TYTYS"

Dimple piercings : left and right cheek

Louis-Crier is currently serving a sentence of six years, seven months, and 27 days for kidnapping – unlawful confinement, robbery, forcible confinement, assault (intentional use of force), uttering threats to cause death or harm, and intimidation of a justice system participant or journalist.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Charmaine Louis-Crier is asked to contact the police.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203