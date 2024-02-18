EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

At 6:08 p.m. on February 17, 2024, inmate Lathan Alexis turned himself into Stan Daniels Healing Centre. The Edmonton Police took him into custody at 6:44 p.m.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility since February 16, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Native Counseling Services of Alberta are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203