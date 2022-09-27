Recapture of inmate from Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - At approximately 7:00 p.m., on September 26, 2022, inmate Anna Rose Cook was apprehended by the Saskatoon Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, a multi-level security federal facility, since September 23, 2022.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

