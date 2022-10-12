Recapture of inmate from Eagle Women's Healing Lodge

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - At approximately 6:35 p.m., on October 11, 2022, inmate Christine Goodwin was apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Eagle Women's Healing Lodge, a minimum security Section 81 Healing Lodge, since September 16, 2022.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

