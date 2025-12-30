News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Dec 30, 2025, 14:59 ET
SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 29, 2025, Randy Cardinal, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of apparent natural causes while in custody.
At the time of death, Mr. Cardinal had been serving a life sentence, which commenced March 16, 2006.
Mr. Cardinal's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258
