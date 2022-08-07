EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - At approximately 10:00 p.m. on August 6, 2022 inmate Monique Cardinal was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Buffalo Sage Wellness House (BSWH), a minimum security Healing Lodge, since July 8, 2021.

CSC and BSWH will investigate the circumstances of this incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

