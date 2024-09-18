NORTH FRONTENAC, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Rebuilding the Kashwakamak dam to mitigate the risk of its failure and associated flooding will safeguard Kashwakamak Lake and surrounding lands. This work is supported by a joint investment of nearly $6 million from the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority and the federal government's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

The Mississippi River watershed is a 3,750-square kilometer area that is home to around 50,000 people. As well as supplying fresh drinking water, it supports fish and wildlife, alongside recreation and tourism, agriculture, and hydroelectric power.

The new dam on Kashwakamak Lake in the Mississippi River watershed will replace the original, built in 1910. The dam will protect the land from floods and droughts, and reduce the economic losses and disruptions to the community that these events bring. This project is especially timely now that the Mississippi River watershed experiences more frequent and severe extreme weather events due to the impacts of climate change.

Every dollar that is invested in supporting communities to adapt and prepare for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits. Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later.

Quotes

"Helping communities better prepare for and withstand the impacts of climate change protects people, homes, businesses, and infrastructure. By investing in a new dam for Kashwakamak Lake, we are partnering with the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority to guard the lake and surrounding lands from future floods and droughts, while ensuring the safety of the nearly 50,000 people who call the area home."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority has committed to spending over $10 million in its 10-year Capital Plan on infrastructure renewal, with replacement of the Kashwakamak Lake Dam the single largest project."

Paul Kehoe, Chair, Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

"Assessing and prioritizing infrastructure needs is an ongoing effort at MVCA, and we appreciate the significant financial commitment the federal government has made to enable replacement of this 100-year old dam."

Sally McIntyre, General Manager, Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority.

"The new dam will be resilient to climate change, enhance our water management program and provide much needed flood and drought protection to the local communities, residents, businesses, and environment over the course of its service life."

Juraj Cunderlik, Director of Engineering, Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,263,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority is contributing $3,707,000 .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority is contributing . The DMAF program supports projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that helps communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Part of this commitment is $489.1M in funding from the Adaptation Action Plan, which was released in November 2022 alongside Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy. Overall, the National Adaptation Strategy commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

