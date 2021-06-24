Rebelstork Raises $5M to Continue Building Price-Reduced Baby Gear Marketplace

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Rebelstork, North America's first tech driven and price-reduced baby gear marketplace today announced a $5M raise to accelerate growth of baby gear resale into new markets and expand the team. This round of funding was led by Haywood Securities with participation from K2 & Associates and venn growth partners, and brings Rebelstork's total funds raised to $7M CAD.

Rebelstork is led by Emily Hosie, formerly of TJX, Saks Fifth Avenue and Holt Renfrew. In addition to city expansions the funding is being used to welcome former Poshmark CFO Mannan Latif to the team, CTO Ajay Sirohi, and former TJX executives Tatum Nolan as Head of Merchandising and Jennifer Patel as Head of Resale. With their previous raise, they welcomed Joe Mimran to their advisory board.





"More than 40% of new parents today factor in the resale value of an item before they make the decision to buy, and are placing more value on sustainability in the products they buy," said Emily Hosie, founder and CEO of Rebelstork. "Parents want to extend a product's lifecycle and are increasingly demanding an easy, transparent and safe way to buy or resell their baby gear."

Using Rebelstork's online platform, parents can seamlessly buy and resell overstock, open box and used baby gear, backed by a safe and hassle-free experience. Items are picked up directly from the Seller where they are quality checked, condition-rated and given a fair market value and resale price using Rebelstork's pricing algorithm.

"Traditionally, the baby industry has lagged behind other verticals in providing customers the level of convenience that Rebelstork offers, and parents are taking notice," added Hosie.

Rebelstork will be announcing expansion plans throughout fall 2021. For insights into trends in the baby durables space, visit the Trends in Baby Gear Resale Report on rebelstork.com.





About Rebelstork

Founded in 2019, Rebelstork is North America's original tech driven price-reduced baby gear marketplace, giving parents access to buy and resell high quality overstock, open-box and used baby gear for a fraction of the retail price. By helping parents empty their nest of outgrown baby goods, Rebelstork removes the hassle of buying and reselling used baby gear, with a simple pickup or drop-off. On site, inventory is quality checked, condition rated and priced using the Rebelstork proprietary pricing algorithm before being listed for sale. For more information rebelstork.com or via Instagram @Rebelstork



