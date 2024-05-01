TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Realty ONE Group Flagship is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ahmed Helmi as Vice President of Sales, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of operational excellence in the real estate industry.

Realty ONE Group Flagship Welcomes Ahmed Helmi as Vice President of Sales (CNW Group/Realty ONE Group Canada)

Realty ONE Group Flagship has seen remarkable growth since opening its doors in June 2023. With a growing number of agents and a modern office space on The Queensway, their unique approach to real estate has drawn significant attention. The UNBrokerage offers its agents cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training, and powerful tools designed to elevate agents' careers. Ahmed is expected to further accelerate this growth and solidify the company's position as a leading brokerage in the region.

Ahmed comes with a proven track record in operations and leadership, having previously served as Vice President of Sales & Operations at Johnston & Daniel. As a licensed Realtor® since 2001 and a Managing Broker since 2008, Ahmed boasts extensive experience. This includes managing brokerage offices with over 200 agents, as well as overseeing residential, luxury, and commercial real estate sales. Ahmed is a member of TRREB, Omdreb, current Vice President of MREB and now he's bringing his expertise to Realty ONE Group Flagship, focusing on fostering a high-energy environment and delivering top-tier support to agents.

"Joining Realty ONE Group Flagship is a tremendous opportunity to work with a team that is reshaping the real estate industry," said Ahmed Helmi. "I'm excited to bring my experience to a company that values innovation and is committed to empowering its agents with the best tools and resources."

Harrison Milborne, President of Realty ONE Group Canada, added, "Ahmed's track record in real estate speaks for itself. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team and can't wait to see the impact he'll have as the Vice President of Sales."

Realty ONE Group is a modern, lifestyle real estate brand known for its innovative business model, offering agents the freedom to keep more of their commissions while providing them with the support and resources needed to succeed. With a strong emphasis on technology, training, and community, the brand has a reputation for being the UNBrokerage—a brand that challenges the traditional brokerage model and empowers agents to achieve their full potential.

If you're an agent interested in joining a forward-thinking team with a unique COOLture and a commitment to success, get in touch with Realty ONE Group Flagship today! For more information, visit www.realtyonegroupcanada.com

SOURCE Realty ONE Group Canada