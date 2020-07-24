Realtor Takes Marketing to new heights

TORONTO, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - With Toronto real estate sales soaring, Realtor, Ilan Joseph, takes to the sky in helicopter to market condos to the masses. "With the province –wide limitations still in place due to the covid pandemic, so many more people are enjoying time outdoors with friends and family - what better way to get my message across than to have it flown through the sky above our beautiful city," Joseph said. "This type of marketing is usually reserved for places like Mexico or Miami so there will be many children pointing up and getting their parents attention. Will these people end up buying with me – who knows, but grabbing their attention is the first step in the process and a massive message in the sky is not something that can be easily missed," Joseph continues. As many know, the pandemic has not affected pricing in Canada's largest real estate market. In fact, the market is seeing numbers rising at a record setting pace… it seems that even a pandemic can't slow Toronto's active real estate market.

Home sales across the Greater Toronto Area have surged and area's north of the city have seen the greatest gains with the top seven municipalities that are seeing the biggest growth in the 905 region, up 40 per cent over last year, just in the past six weeks," said John Pasalis of Realosophy Realty.

Ilan Joseph hopes to capitalize on the heightened demand for Toronto real estate with one developer hosting the first in-person condo launch since COVID at a drive in theatre, just last week. Toronto developer Centrecourt, saw over 200 of Toronto's top performing realtors park their vehicles in front of the big screen at City View Drive In, for an invitation "concert-like" premiere of their condo launch. It was a creative way to align with the times and get people together while staying physically apart. Perhaps a by-product of COVID will be that many marketers will seek creative new ways to get their message across.

Ilan Joseph will fly a helicopter along Toronto's harbourfront, with a suspended banner today at 4:30pm that "shouts" about the VIP launch of a project he is selling at 199 Church Condos, near Yonge-Dundas Square.

