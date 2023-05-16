RealShare Announces Acquisition of and Amalgamation with Acreageway Inc., a Proprietary Cloud-Based Platform for Private Market Investors and Issuers

RealShare to open new markets via the digitization of private market investing.

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - RealShare Inc., a company owned by Peter Freed and Michael Kraft, today announces the acquisition of a controlling interest in Acreageway Inc., an Exempt Market Dealer that specializes in selling private market investment securities through its proprietary cloud-based platform. Following the completion of the acquisition, AcreageWay Inc. and RealShare Inc. have amalgamated and continue under the name "RealShare Inc."

For private market operators and real estate developers:

RealShare offers access to its universe of prospective investors qualified for investment size, suitability and risk threshold. RealShare also simplifies the capital raising process via its seamless platform that provides compliant, accurate financial documents on a secure digital site which can be accessed anywhere, saving issuers time and money to reduce their cost of capital.

For investors:

RealShare provides access to high-quality private market investment opportunities. Traditionally, these investments have carried high investment minimums limiting access to small sets of high net worth (HNW) investors. The technology behind RealShare was designed to enable the wide distribution of investment offerings via efficient back-end management of many investors. Qualified investors of all levels can now invest in high-quality private market opportunities via RealShare and can complete onboarding investment documentation and manage their portfolios in real-time from anywhere.

"RealShare excels at efficiently delivering private market opportunities to large sets of investors. The technology acquired has the power not only to bring exclusive opportunities to a broad audience, but also to make markets for private asset classes that have previously been unorganized. We truly are at the beginning stages of what digitization can do for the future of private market investing" says Michael Kraft, Director of RealShare.

Shaily Srivastava, CEO of Acreageway and Adi Koparde, President, adds, "We are very pleased to join forces with RealShare and work together to grow the business. In 2023, we will focus on significantly growing our investor base and selectively adding high-quality investment opportunities to deliver excellent returns for self-directed investors."

The business will continue to operate under the RealShare Inc. brand. Current contracts and arrangements with clients of both Acreageway Inc. and RealShare Inc. will not be affected by the Amalgamation. The transaction has received a regulatory review by the principal regulator.

About RealShare

RealShare is a proprietary cloud-based platform that aims to bring pre-approved, high-quality private market investment opportunities to all qualified investors. RealShare's technology was developed to streamline the capital raising and investing process with improved accuracy, enabling issuers to raise capital in the exempt market more quickly. The company is a licenced Exempt Market Dealer with offices located in Toronto. www.realshare.ca

