REALPAC Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Nathalie Palladitcheff, Chair, REALPAC, and her team joined Tanya Rowntree, Vice-President, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the 30 year anniversary of REITs in Canada.

Founded in 1970, REALPAC is the national leadership association dedicated to advancing the long-term vitality of Canada's real property sector. Their 135+ member companies include publicly traded real estate companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), pension funds, private companies, fund managers, asset managers, developers, government real estate agencies, lenders, banks, life insurance companies, investment dealers, brokerages, consultants/data providers, large general contractors, and international members.

