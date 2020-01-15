Reality TV just got real: TELUS launches new dedicated hayu app on Optik TV

Now, Canadians' favourite reality TV shows are more accessible than ever: NBCUniversal International (NBCUI) and TELUS announce today that hayu – the all-reality subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service – is available to all TELUS Optik TV customers in Western Canada. Canadians in B.C. and Alberta can access hayu directly within TELUS Optik TV, via either channel 336 or from the app home page. TELUS is the only carrier in Canada to offer customers a dedicated hayu app directly within the TV interface.

"Since launching in Canada over one year ago, hayu has grown to become the premiere destination for must-have reality TV." says Hendrik McDermott, SVP, Branded On-Demand, NBCUniversal International. "We are thrilled to now partner with the innovative TELUS Optik TV platform and make hayu even more accessible for reality TV fans in Western Canada."

The addition of hayu to Optik TV's theme pack options makes it even easier for reality TV fans to stream to their hearts' content. In May 2019, TELUS launched a new, streamlined packaging structure for Optik TV which, for the first time in Canada, featured streaming services bundled directly within traditional TV packages. When Optik TV customers include hayu as part of their TV package, their hayu subscription fees will appear directly on their TELUS bill. Best of all, customers will pay less in total than with separate bills.

"As Canadians continue to have greater choice in sources for their favourite content, TELUS is simplifying the home entertainment experience by providing more flexibility and value to Optik TV customers than ever before. Given the widespread popularity of reality TV, we couldn't be more excited to offer hayu streaming," said Blair Miller, VP of Consumer Products, Services and Content at TELUS. "hayu's innovative model delivers any genre of reality TV that fans love, with the majority of shows available the same day they air, making it an excellent addition to Optik TV's line-up of integrated apps."

While Canadians are big fans of reality TV in general, Western Canada stands out as some of the most die-hard fans. In fact, when looking at who watches Keeping Up With the Kardashians on hayu the most, Alberta ranks within the top three provinces, and two thirds of Western Canadian subscribers tune into the Kardashians regularly.

hayu delivers thousands of hours of top reality content, curated in one place, with more than 7,000 episodes from over 250 reality shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives and Million Dollar Listing franchises. The platform offers extensive choice, with a wide variety of unscripted sub genres including: Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Crime, and Fashion – as well as nostalgic favourites like The Simple Life and exclusive content, such as Love Island (UK and Australia). Subscribers to the service don't have to worry about spoilers as the majority of shows are available on hayu the same day they premiere on TV.

For more details, please visit telus.com/hayu .

