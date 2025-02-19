Real Time Networks Inc. Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security & Asset Protection

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Real Time Networks Inc. (Real Time Networks), the leading provider of intelligent asset and key management solutions, proudly announces its certification to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard. This prestigious international certification demonstrates the company's commitment to the highest standards of information security management and operational excellence.



Strengthening Information Security with ISO 27001:2022

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a globally recognized benchmark for identifying, managing, and reducing information security risks. Achieving this certification underscores Real Time Networks' dedication to safeguarding sensitive data, mitigating risks, and maintaining robust security practices across all facets of its business operations.

This certification ensures that Real Time Networks:

Protects customer and partner data with a comprehensive risk management approach.

Aligns with globally recognized best practices for information security management.

Continuously improves its security frameworks to meet evolving threats.

Why ISO 27001 Matters for Secure Asset & Key Management

"Achieving ISO certification is a significant milestone for Real Time Networks," said Mike French, CEO. "This accomplishment underscores our commitment to safeguarding the trust our customers place in us. At a time when information security is more critical than ever, we are proud to lead by example, implementing best-in-class information security management protocols to protect our customers, suppliers and stakeholders."

Real Time Networks' intelligent solutions are trusted by organizations with mission-critical security needs, ranging from Public Safety to Logistics, Hospitality, and Education. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the company further assures customers of its ability to deliver secure, efficient, and reliable asset and key management.

The Future of Secure Asset & Key Management at Real Time Networks

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification strengthens Real Time Networks' foundation for innovation and growth, empowering the company to enhance its offerings while maintaining unparalleled trust and reliability. This achievement marks a pivotal step in the company's journey to support customers across industries in Public Safety, Warehousing/Logistics, and Hospitality/Casino markets.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate is available at: https://www.realtimenetworks.com/certificates/iso27001.

About Real Time Networks Inc.

Real Time Networks provides intelligent asset and key management solutions that deliver enhanced security, real-time accountability, and operational efficiency. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in advanced systems like KeyTracer electronic key cabinets and AssetTracer intelligent lockers, backed by expert support and service.

Learn more at www.realtimenetworks.com.

SOURCE Real Time Networks Inc.

Media Contact: Jay Palter, VP Marketing, Real Time Networks, Phone: +1 800-331-2882, ext. 111, Email: [email protected]