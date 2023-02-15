Real-time Monitoring and the Ease of Data Retrieval Prompt the Adoption of Sensor Technologies

Security sensors integrated with other emerging sensor technologies provide safe and sophisticated security to critical assets

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Real-time monitoring and the ease of data retrieval for advanced physical and digital security drive the need for security sensors. According to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Sensor Technologies Impacting the Physical and Digital Security Market, by 2025, there will be a significant increase in the use of contactless sensing technologies for physical and digital security applications, including cameras, LiDAR, and terahertz (THz) image sensing. Critical assets like personal identity and biometrics are protected by security sensors integrated with other emerging sensor technologies, like LiDAR and THz.

"Sensor technologies, drones, robotics, and internet of things (IoT)-enabled devices will fuel the adoption of security systems, offering safety and security advantages," said Varun Babu, TechVision Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, security sensors integrated with other emerging sensor technologies, such as LiDAR and THz sensors, provide highly safe and sophisticated security to critical assets like personal identity and biometrics."

Babu added: "Sensor technology providers must work closely with security software solution providers to build a robust, user-friendly security management system. Further, they should build strong partnerships and jointly develop video surveillance management systems to overcome internal technology development barriers in the next two or three years."

Vertical markets' wide adoption of sensors in security applications will unlock vast opportunities for industry players:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) : With AI, security professionals can pre-emptively spot defective equipment like security cameras and analyze alarms from defective devices. It helps lower the chances of cyberattacks.

: With AI, security professionals can pre-emptively spot defective equipment like security cameras and analyze alarms from defective devices. It helps lower the chances of cyberattacks. Machine learning (ML) : Physical and digital security manufacturers and service providers can create security and video monitoring systems that dynamically notify users of abnormal activity using ML.

: Physical and digital security manufacturers and service providers can create security and video monitoring systems that dynamically notify users of abnormal activity using ML. Robotics and drones: Mobile drone surveillance can monitor criminals on the road and help avoid or reduce deadly pursuits. Drones are also safer and offer a significant investment return over traditional surveillance.

