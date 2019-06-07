Real People, Real Connections: Join Boys and Girls Clubs and Unplug to Connect!
Jun 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Hundreds of thousands of kids and their families. Corporations and local businesses. Young and old alike. On June 7, Boys and Girls Clubs are inviting Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join us to Unplug to Connect!
For one hour (or more), unplug from your devices and connect face-to-face with friends, family, coworkers, and peers—and watch the magic happen.
Unplug to Connect events will be hosted at Boys and Girls Clubs across the country, including:
- Toronto—To celebrate Unplug to Connect, the Boys and Girls Clubs flag will be raised at Toronto City Hall! Canadian R&B sensation Jully Black will make a special appearance
- Montréal—Olympic Stadium will be lit up in Boys and Girls Club Green!
- Halifax—Club youth will be facing off against the mayor, city councillors, and several MPs in a street hockey game
- Edmonton—9 Club sites across the city will be hosting individual events including a family picnic, a nature walk, and a technology information session
- Calgary—Mini-chefs will participate in volunteer-led food stations to make yummy snacks like fruit kabobs and watermelon ladybugs
- Vancouver—Club kids will unleash their inner maker through arts and crafts projects at the local Michaels store
- Plus more flag raisings in Saint John, Strathcona County, and Brampton, an "Adventure Playground" in Red Deer, a sandcastle contest in Saskatoon, basketball in Kingston, a 60th anniversary celebration in Okanagan, a community clean up in Trois-Rivières, free community programming in Niagara, an overnight camping trip in Miramichi, and more…
Why Unplug to Connect?
We all know that the internet and smartphones are changing the way that people connect with the world around them. Technological devices are designed to connect us with others, but they are also causing us to feel isolated and alone.
The percentage of teens with smartphone access has jumped to 95%, while studies show that their psychological well-being decreases dramatically the more time they spend on screens. As a result, anxiety is on the rise, especially among kids and teens, as they feel the need to be "plugged in" at all times.
At Boys and Girls Clubs, we know that building relationships is important. And at our Clubs, kids spend time away from smartphones and computers every single day—playing together, learning together, and being mentored by caring adults.
Visit unplugtoconnect.ca to learn more and find all the resources you need to help us spread the word, and use our browser-based app to track how long you unplug! And when you plug back in? Follow all the action on social media at #UnplugToConnect.
On June 7, pledge to Unplug to Connect and let's prove that when you put down your phones, anything can happen!
About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada
Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities across Canada. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.
