Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces Receipt for Final Short Form Prospectus and Deemed Exercise of Special Warrants

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports and sports betting, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus ("Prospectus") and obtained a receipt (the "Receipt") in each of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario to qualify the distribution of an aggregate of 14,721,679 units (the "Units") issuable upon the deemed exercise of 14,721,679 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") of the Company previously issued on March 9, 2021 on both a brokered and non-brokered private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions under applicable securities legislation (the "Offering").

The Prospectus also qualifies the distribution of: (i) 1,132,005 agent warrants (the "Agent Warrants") issuable upon exercise of 1,132,005 agent special warrants (the "Agent Special Warrants") of the Company; (ii) 707,503 corporate finance fee units (the "CF Fee Units") issuable upon exercise of 707,503 corporate finance fee special warrants (the "CF Fee Special Warrants") of the Company; and (iii) 54,980 advisor warrants (the "Advisor Warrants") issuable upon exercise of 54,980 advisor special warrants (the "Advisor Special Warrants" and together with the Agent Special Warrants and the CF Special Warrants, the "Compensation Special Warrants") of the Company, all of which were issued to Gravitas Securities Inc. (the "Agent") as partial consideration for their services rendered in connection with the Offering.

As a result of obtaining the Receipt, the Company has delivered a notice to the special warrant agent and the Agent that the Special Warrants shall be deemed to be exercised as of June 7, 2021. The Compensation Special Warrants shall also be deemed exercised as of June 7, 2021 in accordance with their terms. Following the deemed exercise of the Special Warrants and the Compensation Special Warrants, the Company will issue the Units to the purchasers under the Offering, and the Agent Warrants, CF Fee Units and Advisor Warrants to the Agent.

For more information on the Offering, please refer to the Prospectus, as well as the Company's news release dated March 9, 2021, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.

For further information: Real Luck Group Ltd., Thomas Rosander, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882; Investor Relations, Real Luck Group Ltd., James McMath, Media Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882; Investor Relations, Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882

Related Links

https://www.realluckgroup.com/

