Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces Luckbox's Launch of Affiliate Programme with Paysafe's Income Access

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), a leading provider of legal, real money esports betting, today announced the launch of its new affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe Group's marketing technology and services provider.

The Luckbox betting platform is designed for passionate esports fans, who can enjoy a wide range of markets on all major esports with live streams of popular games such as CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, FIFA and NBA2K. Luckbox also offers wagering on more than 100 sports, including football, basketball, hockey, soccer and tennis. Luckbox's affiliate programme launch will see the brand leverage the Income Access platform 's robust reporting features to make data-based marketing decisions to more effectively promote its products.

Luckbox, which is part of Real Luck Group Ltd, will also leverage the Income Access Network , which provides access to qualified advertising partners as well as content marketing support. In addition, the programme launch follows the announcement that Luckbox has integrated Paysafe's Skrill and NETELLER payment options, making its products even more accessible for customers.

To complement the comprehensive product offering, affiliates will also promote a variety of player promotions, including event-specific free bet opportunities, combo bet cash back offers and other initiatives to attract new players and encourage customer loyalty.

Affiliates will also have access to a support team providing guidance and delivering strategic creative assets to drive customer engagement.

Quentin Martin, CEO at Luckbox, said: "We are delighted to formally launch our affiliate programme and know that the Income Access platform will introduce Luckbox to thousands of players.

"Affiliate marketing is a proven, cost-effective channel in the igaming industry and, as a leading name in the esports betting industry, we will work to ensure our affiliate programme is also the best in the business, both for our partners and our players. We look forward to working with Income Access, the existing network and new affiliates as we rapidly scale our customer acquisition efforts throughout 2021."

Tara Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Income Access, Paysafe Group, said: "We've been eagerly anticipating the launch of the Luckbox affiliate programme and are excited to see our platform and full suite of services drive the brand's growth. By bringing together our comprehensive affiliate solution with Luckbox's array of exciting products, we know this partnership is poised for long-term success."

About Luckbox

The Company is a pure play esports betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver one of the world's deepest esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining vast experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and Business-to-Business (B2B) esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading integrated payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $98 billion in 2019, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

