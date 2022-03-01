Real Luck Group appoints Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer

His most recent role was with one of Europe's fastest growing start-ups, the Gibraltar-based Lottoland Group, which is active in 15 global markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 15 million customers. Mr Timbury played a lead role in driving new strategic initiatives to support the corporation's growth.

Prior to that, he was the founder and CEO of online gaming company LiveLotto, where he led the company's growth, corporate governance, and legalistic frameworks. With a proven track record in building businesses from conception through to exit, his experience spans emerging technologies, entertainment and igaming.

Real Luck Group Ltd Chief Executive Officer Thomas Rosander said: "I am delighted to welcome Benn to Luckbox at an exciting time for our company. After adding casino games to esports and sports on our next-generation wagering platform, we are beginning to scale player acquisition efforts and looking to enter new markets with additional licenses, all of which Benn will play a pivotal role in executing.

"Benn has a proven track record of success in a leading role within igaming companies, helping deliver on revenue growth, to hit operational milestones and implement B2C and B2B strategies and we are looking forward to having his expertise to help drive us forward on our near-term and long-term growth goals."

Mr Timbury said: "Luckbox sits perfectly at the convergence between esports, gaming and gambling and the huge potential of this sector is well documented. I am joining a stellar team that blends igaming knowhow with esports authenticity and I am looking forward to playing a key role as we strive to scale our user base and revenues throughout the coming months."

Grant of stock options

The Company announces that it has granted Mr Timbury 750,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to the directors, employees officers and consultants of the Company at a price of C$0.21 per stock option, representing the closing price of the Company's shares on Monday, February 28, 2022, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of grant; vesting 10% immediately, 10% six months from the date of grant and 20% every six months after that.

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

