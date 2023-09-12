REAL ESTATE TV SHOW 30 MINUTES TO WEALTH ANNOUNCES SPECIAL GUEST ROBERT KIYOSAKI TO SEASON FINALE

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - 30 Minutes to Wealth welcomes entrepreneur, businessman and author, Robert Kiyosaki to its Season 6 finale episode airing September 15, 2023, on CHCH TV. Kiyosaki joins mother-daughter hosts Carmen and Jordan Campagnaro, to share insight on his current real estate investing strategies.

Entrepreneur, Businessman and Author, Robert Kiyosaki (CNW Group/30 Minutes to Wealth) 30 Minutes to Wealth Hosts Jordan Campagnaro (left) and Carmen Campagnaro (right) (CNW Group/30 Minutes to Wealth)

Established in 2017, 30 Minutes to Wealth is a talk show that educates viewers on how to create wealth through the many facets of real estate. The show covers a wide range of topics from active investing strategies such as acquisitions, value-add improvements, construction, and development, to those more passive in nature including mortgage investing, real estate investment trusts, limited partnerships and more.

Co-host Carmen Campagnaro remarks, "We were thrilled to host Robert Kiyosaki on our program. Like us, Robert believes in real estate as a viable source of income for both short and long-term gain and his involvement on our show brings tremendous value to our viewers."

A well-known investor and author of the best-selling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki believes that real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth and create passive income. An ardent property investor, his company Rich Global LLC owns residential and commercial real estate across North America with over 7,000 investment properties and over 2.5 million square feet of property.

"I am an investor, and I put my own deals together and that's what you are doing. To me that's a smart thing and it's why I highly recommend everyone watch your show," shares Robert Kiyosaki, "you're doing a great job educating people and I encourage everyone to listen to you because you'll share what real experience is."

In this captivating season finale episode, Robert Kiyosaki shares 'Rich Dad' advice on how to get started in real estate, 5 key areas to invest in uncertain times, and the types of assets he is strategically targeting in today's climate.

30 Minutes to Wealth was developed to educate its viewers on the essentials of building wealth through real estate. The show features a line-up of key industry professionals including seasoned real estate investors, interior designers, developers, builders, lawyers, accountants, entrepreneurs, and people with truly inspiring stories. Previously featured guests include Flow Water's Founder and Executive Chairman Nicholas Reichenbach, real estate investor and entrepreneur Ryan Pineda and Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist of CIBC World Markets Inc., among other notable authorities in the North American real estate space.

"You practice what you preach and that's a rare commodity these days. In my opinion that's called integrity and we need more of that," shares Robert Kiyosaki in the season finale episode which will also air on the 30 Minutes to Wealth website.

ABOUT 30 MINUTES TO WEALTH

30 Minutes to Wealth is a Canadian-based talk show educating viewers on how to acquire wealth through a variety of real estate-based strategies. Hosted by powerful mother-daughter duo, Carmen and Jordan Campagnaro, 30 Minutes to Wealth educates and empowers people to pursue their real estate dreams. Episodes air on YouTube & CHCH, a Canadian national television network. 30 Minutes to Wealth is part of One Real Estate Enterprise a collaborative group of real estate companies comprising Valour Group, Pro Funds Mortgages, and District REIT, to name a few.

