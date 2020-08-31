Real Estate Investment Expert Scott McGillivray Expands The McGillivray Trusted Agent Program

– New partnership with Referral Network Realty matches homeowners with expert agents in their region to help fulfill their real estate goals –

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - One of Canada's most trusted names in real estate, Scott McGillivray, is once again helping Canadians navigate the complexities of the real estate market with the evolution of The McGillivray Trusted Agent Program. In a new partnership with Referral Network Realty, the program is now designed to match buyers, sellers and investors with the right real estate agent in their area.

According to McGillivray, with guidance from the right professionals, clients will be able to find the right property, quickly. "There's a lot of confusion in the market, and now more than ever, buyers and sellers are looking for experienced agents who can help them navigate these uncertain times. I created this program to connect people with agents that I trust to help put their minds at ease."

The McGillivray Trusted Agent Program consists of a network of professional real estate agents representing all of the top real estate companies in Canada. Every agent in the program has met the criteria set out by the McGillivray Group executive team which includes client satisfaction, depth of experience, marketing expertise, and delivering results.

"The McGillivray Trusted Agent Program prides itself on partnering with seasoned professionals who can offer Scott's investors the highest level of customer satisfaction, while implementing industry leading marketing tactics." Andrew McGillivray, President of McGillivray Group

To get started, clients register online through McGillivrayTrustedAgents.com. From there, the McGillivray Trusted Agent team matches them with an expert in their preferred area who start sending listings according to their specified criteria. Additionally, agents in the program have the ability to email clients information on all local listings the instant they hit the market and help them with expert advice as they buy, sell and invest.

"Working with the right real estate professional is more important than ever, so we are very excited to be partnering with Scott and his team on this new program that will allow us to help more Canadians grow their wealth by connecting them to expert agents in every real estate market." Aaron Rook, Owner of Referral Network Realty.

