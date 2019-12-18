Real Estate Foundation of BC Announces Appointment of Mark Gifford as CEO

Gifford will step into the role in February 2020, as longtime CEO Jack Wong prepares to retire at the end of March 2020.

Gifford's background includes over 20 years of executive and philanthropic leadership experience. He has a deep understanding of how non-profits operate and a passion for supporting and creating inclusive and sustainable communities. Currently, Gifford is the Executive Director at the Kiwassa Neighbourhood House in East Vancouver. Previously, he was the Director, Grants and Community Initiatives at the Vancouver Foundation and the Director, Fund for Children at the Philadelphia Foundation.

Additionally, Gifford serves as a Trustee and past Chair of the New Westminster Board of Education, is a former Chair of Environment Funders Canada (formerly known as the Canadian Environmental Grantmakers Network), and has served on many community boards throughout his career. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Latin American Studies from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Arts in Urban Studies from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

"It's an honour to join the Real Estate Foundation of BC, an exceptional organization renowned for its commitment to supporting resilient, healthy communities and natural environments across British Columbia," says Gifford. "There's never been a more important time in our province for its mission, and I'm looking forward to engaging with Board, staff, and partners to grow our impact."

The Board of Governors would like to thank Jack Wong for ten years of dedicated and inspired service to the REFBC staff and Board, including one year as a Governor and nine years as Chief Executive Officer.

The Real Estate Foundation of BC, created under the Real Estate Services Act, is a philanthropic organization that works to advance sustainable land use in British Columbia. We do this in two ways: by making grants to non-profit organizations and by leading on projects that fill gaps in knowledge and collaboration. REFBC's work is directed by a Board of Governors, which includes seven appointed members.

Since 1988, REFBC has granted more than $90 million to organizations working to strengthen BC communities and protect our shared land and water. These grants have supported research, public and professional education, law and policy analysis, and other projects benefitting BC communities.

Learn more at www.refbc.com.

