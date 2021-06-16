Real Estate Developer Beijing Shokai Canada Announces Phase I of Its Vancouver West Side Townhome Community, West Oak, Is Now 90% Sold

The success of Phase I to set the stage of the upcoming launch of Phase II

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Beijing Shokai Canada Limited (Shokai Canada) is pleased to announce the tremendous success of their Phase I sales for West Oak, a residential presale project located at the corner of West 49th Avenue and Oak Street in Vancouver's West Side. Launched in early-April, Phase I of the 63-unit prestigious townhome community is 90% sold, phase II is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

The project with a total floor area of 8,032 square meters (86,453 square feet) is set to become the area's largest townhome development and aligns with the company's values to create harmonious neighbourhoods where homeowners can enjoy a convenient, green, and healthy lifestyle.

Located in a prime location nestled in the rapidly transforming Oakridge neighbourhood, West Oak spans the length of 3 city blocks between 46th and 49th Avenue, with the site address at 6250 – 6410 Oak Street, Vancouver. The central location not only provides easy access to the Canada Line Langara-49th SkyTrain station but is also walking distance to the future redeveloped Oakridge Centre. This new recreation, retail and entertainment hub will feature a 9-acre rooftop and ground-level park, a 100,000-sq-ft community centre, and nearly 100,000 sq. ft. of retail and entertainment space over 2 levels at the revamped Oakridge Centre.

"West Oak strives to provide an exceptional family living environment in a prime Vancouver West Side location," says Will Wang, Development and Marketing Manager of Shokai Canada. "These townhomes will be within walking distance of the vibrant new entertainment and cultural hub that is part of massive redevelopment plans already underway for the new Oakridge Centre. With the strategic selection of this location for West Oak combined with the premium quality design and materials utilized, these townhomes offer residents an exceptional day-to-day family lifestyle."

"We are committed to the highest standard constructions with the highest level of customer satisfaction," shares Mr. Terry Zhang, Chairman of Shokai Canada Ltd.

The West Oak project has collaborated with interior design firm, Space 9 Interior Design, to develop the townhome community with sustainability and longevity in mind. The brushed oak hardwood flooring boasts a 35-year residential wear and tear warranty, ensuring young families with children can grow with the home. The contemporary kitchen design harmonizes style and function with LEED v4 certified countertops, and both the brushed oak hardwood flooring and Caesarstone countertops come with a lifetime warranty and meet international GreenGuard certification standards with a low formaldehyde emission safe for children and school environments. Handpicked tiles not only surpass the highest slip prevention standards, but also utilizes 24% recyclable materials to reduce the project's carbon footprint. The project is expected to be completed by 2023.

Shokai Canada is the Canadian subsidiary of Beijing Corporate Development Holding (Group) Co. Ltd., a large-scale municipal state-owned enterprise headquartered in Beijing, China, with global offices in Britain, Australia, Japan, the United States, and Canada.

About Beijing Corporate Development Holding (Group) Co. Ltd

Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd (BCDH) is one of the earliest real estate developers in China and has established itself as an industry leader over the past 30 years. BCDH was officially established on December 10th, 2005, with the merging of the former Chengkai and Tianhong groups. The company has since evolved into a large-scale municipal state-owned enterprise with business operations around the world in real estate development, property management, and property operation. BCDH achieves both economic and social benefits by renovating old and dilapidated buildings, developing affordable housing, and constructing green buildings.

The group is one of the largest and highest performing companies in terms of comprehensive s strength, with over RMB 100 billion (USD 15.63 billion) in total assets, annual starting/restarting construction area exceeding 9 million square meters, and 22 million square meters of property under management. BCDH has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Real Estate Developer and Developer with High Social Responsibility in China for 11 consecutive years.

BCDH has expanded its business to more than a dozen domestic provinces and municipalities and two special administrative regions as well as globally, with international offices and subsidiaries in the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong and Macao.

For more information, visit http://en.bcdh.com.cn/

About Shokai Canada

The Canadian real estate development subsidiary of BCDH, Shokai Canada was established in 2016 and builds on the company's commitment to develop luxurious residential projects around the world. In 2017, the company invested in a cooperative development project with Concord Pacific Developments for Concord Brentwood 1B Project located in Brentwood, Burnaby. The project covers a total floor area of 783,600 sq. ft. and comprises of two high-rise condo towers (45 and 55 stories respectively). Completion is scheduled for the end of 2022. West Oak will be Shokai Canada's first luxury townhome community project in Vancouver West Side. The company has plans to launch an exciting high-rise residential project in the next year with many other Canadian projects in the pipeline.

For more information, visit http://en.bcdh.com.cn/content/details34_637.html

SOURCE Beijing Shokai Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Jiadan Wang, Development & Marketing Coordinator, Beijing Shokai Canada Limited, 778-325-1113, [email protected]