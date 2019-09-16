Ready to Roll!

"The Seasons on Little Lake represents an incredible opportunity for the town of Midland", said Mayor Stewart Strathearn. "When the Seasons is complete, approximately 3,500 new residents will call Midland their home and we're confident they'll come to love the amazing natural beauty of this region the way all Midlanders do."

The Seasons on Little Lake has currently sold 93% of the first two phases of the approximate 1,400 home community. It also follows the recent launch of the 'Discovery Collection' – a third phase of townhomes, complete with attached garages and outstanding interior finishes throughout the homes. Starting from $399,999, the new homes are attracting a variety of buyers from the GTA and The Simcoe Region looking for exceptional value in a community that caters to an active lifestyle. And with Toronto just 90 minutes away and Barrie 40 minutes to the south, commuting fulltime or part-time to work is an attractive option.

"To our valued purchasers, we're thrilled to start building your dream home and move you one step closer to living in this beautiful four-season community, said Mark Hanson, founder of Hanson Development Group. "There's been tremendous interest in this project from the start and now that construction is underway, we believe it will create a groundswell of excitement and energy in the surrounding region and those relocating from the Northern GTA."

To maximize their enjoyment of the natural setting, every resident of The Seasons will have access to Little Lake to enjoy activities such as canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding. In addition, 13 kilometres of planned recreational trails, connected to a broader regional trail network is perfect for bikers, joggers and walkers. In winter, snowshoeing and cross country skiing are steps away.

In the future, a 10,000 square foot Members Club will keep residents connected and active, and will serve as the hub of the community. Homeowners can use the gym, indoor and outdoor pools or gather for parties, workshops, special events, or movie nights. And the nearby natural outdoor amphitheatre will also host numerous community events.

In the meantime, to help new home purchasers integrate immediately with the Midland community, the Seasons has partnered with the Midland Golf and Country Club. New homebuyers receive full membership status to play golf and enjoy all the social benefits of the club. Perfect for meeting future neighbours and discovering all that Midland has to offer.

Hanson Development Group is a family owned real estate development company that spans three generations. With partners, the company has developed over 2,000 highrise and lowrise units in addition to more that 1,000,000 square feet of commercial plazas and industrial buildings. Hanson takes great pride in bringing the community of The Seasons on Little Lake to the town of Midland.

