Ready to Live Again! Montreal Author Speaks Out Against Quebec Curfew in Open Letter to Public

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Michael Anthony Occhionero, novelist and Creative Director of AOS Publishing released a video-letter to the public, speaking out against the inhumane curfew measures in Quebec. Occhionero asserts that the psychological, economic, and spiritual damage being done to Individuals through the draconian 8pm curfew measure is inhumane and unjust. Occhionero boldly argues that sacrificing Individual freedoms for 'safety' is a "devil's bargain" that greatly limits the Individual's ability to pursue happiness. The inability to pursue unmitigated betterment as a result of the curfew and lockdown measures creates a spiritual, psychological, and economic void that Occhionero feels is responsible for the rampant anxiety arising from fear and isolation.

Occhionero begins with the hook, "It's not about you and what you want, it's about protecting others," and proceeds to dissect why this line of thinking creates a false dichotomy between Individual desires and the greater good. Occhionero asserts that "the Individual is the atom of Humanity", and that "Self-interest is the same thing as freedom … the righteous ability and responsibility for you to choose what is right for you." As such, "the righteous, self-interested Individual striving for his or her absolute best simultaneously strives for Humanity's absolute best." Occhionero argues that "basic human rights are preeminent and must be upheld in order to maximize cooperation, equal opportunity and every Individual's freedom to pursue happiness", and that with the curfew infringing on the basic human right to freedom and liberty, no one is able to feel their very best. Occhionero asserts: "the biggest indicator that our society is tilting toward injustice is the pernicious idea that every single stranger you encounter on the street is no longer a beautiful extension of yourself with whom you share the same origin and ultimate destination, but is instead a cause for suspicion, and a potential threat to your well-being, as you are a threat to theirs."

Occhionero is the author of 2017's Idle Hands, and 2019's ALT•4•1, both released through AOS Publishing.

He feels his message is very important, because the position of dissent has been almost non-existent. Certainly, it has yet to be articulated with the measured eloquence Occhionero deploys in his letter.

