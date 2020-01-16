READY, SET, GO! Exercise Brand GoZone Launches Exclusively At Walmart Canada

"We pride ourselves on always delivering the utmost quality for our clients, and through our exclusive partnership with Walmart Canada, we're excited to officially launch GoZone in the Canadian market," said George Altirs , President and CEO "The health and fitness aisle at any store can be intimidating, with a variety of similar products all claiming to offer the same benefits. Our GoZone offering at Walmart will inspire confidence, remove intimidation and increase accessibility for quality fitness equipment. Whether you're into cardio, boxing or strength and conditioning, GoZone has the equipment for you to help you reach your fitness goals."

The launch of GoZone as the exclusive fitness brand at Walmart shakes up the retailers' consumer experience strategy and hones in on a streamlined and convenient approach to fitness and one-stop shopping. With the new GoZone offering, the retailer will elevate its fitness offering with one brand that delivers quality and value, building on the Walmart shopping experience as the one-stop-shop for all lifestyle needs at every stage and for every level.

With colour coded packaging like red for cardio and blue for rest and recovery, it's never been easier for consumers to find exactly what they need and discover new products to help achieve their goals. Walmart shoppers can create their at home gym with a wide variety of products like dumbbells, foam rollers, cardio ropes, yoga mats and resistance bands with prices starting as low as $1.98. Whether you're running a marathon or running after kids, GoZone has the perfect product for you.

For more information and to order the new fitness merchandise, visit walmart.ca.

About Capelli Sport:

Capelli Sport operates under the umbrella of GMA Accessories. GMA Accessories is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple product categories including sporting goods, exercise and fitness equipment, athletic apparel, footwear, hosiery as well as many other categories. With over 3,000 employees worldwide, 8 international offices and showrooms, 4 wholly owned distribution centers, 5 wholly owned manufacturing facilities, GMA specializes in meeting customer needs through quality manufacturing and proudly marketing private label and branded products of all kinds for the entire retail spectrum and for all size ranges.

About Walmart Canada:

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $350 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

