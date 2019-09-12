ReadSpeaker's speechServer MRCP Solution Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"

ReadSpeaker's speechServer MRCP solution is a complete, standards-based text-to-speech solution that helps businesses manage multi-thread speech sessions, such as sessions within their conversational IVR systems. The speechServer MRCP solution is based on the Media Resource Control Protocol (MRCP) v2. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya IX Contact Center component–Avaya Aura ® Experience Portal 7.2.2.

ReadSpeaker is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

As an Avaya DevConnect Technology Partner, ReadSpeaker can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.

Quotes:

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed compliance testing with Avaya. Testing with the Avaya Aura Experience Portal demonstrates our commitment to provide reliable, accurate TTS voice technology, enabling our mutual customers to deliver enhanced customer service experiences."

-- Ste ve Moore, General Manager, ReadSpeaker North America

"Technology partners like ReadSpeaker understand the importance of DevConnect compliance testing to our mutual customers. ReadSpeaker's next-generation synthetic voice solutions are helping Avaya provide businesses with self-service options that can help increase customer satisfaction by making interactions more conversational."

-- Eric Rossman, vice president, Partners, Developers and Alliances, Avaya

Additional Resources

www.devconnectmarketplace.com/marketplace/readspeaker

www.avaya.com/devconnect

www.readspeaker.com

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we've enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we're committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what's next. We're the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com .

About ReadSpeaker

ReadSpeaker is a global voice specialist providing dozens of languages and lifelike voices. Using its own industry-leading technology, the company delivers some of the most natural-sounding synthesized voices on the market. ReadSpeaker uses next-generation Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology to structurally improve voice quality at all levels. ReadSpeaker is a subsidiary of the Memory Disk Division (MD) of the HOYA Corporation, with offices in 15 countries, and over 10,000 customers in 65 countries, providing a complete text-to-speech (TTS) offering, both as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and as licensed solutions. A fully integrated TTS provider, ReadSpeaker encompasses all of HOYA's state-of-the-art technologies (NeoSpeech, Voiceware, VoiceText and rSpeak), providing a wide variety of applications for varying channels and devices in multiple industries. ReadSpeaker gives a voice to businesses and organizations for online, embedded, server or desktop needs, apps, speech production, custom voices and more. With more than 20 years' experience, the ReadSpeaker team of experts is leading the way in text to speech. ReadSpeaker is "Pioneering Voice Technology". For more information, please visit www.readspeaker.com .

