Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte.

The leaders discussed key priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, including strengthening defence investment, NATO's defence capabilities, and continued support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada's generational increase in defence investment – achieving NATO's 2% of GDP target for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall. He also affirmed that Canada is on track to reach NATO's 5% defence spending target. Over the last year, through Operation REASSURANCE, Canada has deployed its largest sustained military presence in Europe in more than three decades.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General agreed to continue working closely together to ensure a strong, united NATO Alliance. They looked forward to meeting in person next week.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]