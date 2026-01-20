DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

The leaders reaffirmed that decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to decide.

Canada is significantly increasing its Arctic security by strengthening our military and investing in critical infrastructure. Canada will continue to work with Allies to also protect this critical region – NATO's northern and western flanks.

The leaders discussed the need to maintain progress to end the war in Ukraine and to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukrainians.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close contact.

