OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Prime Minister Støre congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The prime ministers discussed deepening trade, commercial, and defence partnerships, including on transatlantic and Arctic security. They also reaffirmed their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that respects its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

