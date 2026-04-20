OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister-elect of Hungary, Péter Magyar.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister-elect Magyar on his decisive election victory.

As NATO Allies, commercial partners, and with over 320,000 Canadians of Hungarian heritage, the prime ministers underscored the strength and immense potential of the Canada-Hungary relationship. They discussed expanding partnerships in trade, commerce, and energy – as Canada deepens its relationships with the European Union.

The prime ministers emphasised closer collaboration on security and defence, including in defence procurement through the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative.

The leaders discussed the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister-elect Magyar agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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