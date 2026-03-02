NEW DELHI, India, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

The leaders agreed that their joint efforts to renew and expand the relationship between Canada and India have achieved important results. During their meetings at Hyderabad House today, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Modi focused on how they can build on this progress through new strategic partnerships in energy, talent and innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The leaders welcomed the new Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy, which Prime Minister Carney highlighted in Mumbai earlier this week, to promote talent pathways, research exchanges, and joint programs between the two countries.

As a foundation to their ambitious new partnerships, Canada and India will strengthen ties in trade and defence. The leaders agreed to accelerate negotiations on a new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and to finalise it this year, with the goal of doubling bilateral trade within the coming five years.

The prime ministers reaffirmed their support for the reconstituted India-Canada CEO Forum. This forum will foster strong private-sector engagement and facilitate greater bilateral investment across key sectors, which are clear priorities for both leaders.

To increase cooperation in defence and security, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Modi will launch a new Defence Dialogue. This will support maritime security cooperation and stability in the Indo-Pacific, as well as training, education, and joint exercises. The leaders agreed to negotiate a General Security of Information Agreement to facilitate greater defence cooperation.

The leaders affirmed the importance of their countries' shared commitment to democratic values, self-reliance, and respect for sovereignty and the rule of law – including in combatting transnational repression and organised crime. They agreed that there has been significant progress in the security and law enforcement dialogue between their countries and that this work will continue.

During their meeting, the prime ministers discussed the evolving conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East. Both leaders reiterated the imperative to protect all civilians and to focus all efforts toward de-escalation, security, and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Modi and the people of India for their warm hospitality during his visit to Mumbai and New Delhi. The leaders reflected on the incredible ties their nations have forged over the past 80 years, including through the millions of people whose histories, families, and identities span the Pacific Ocean, with ties to both Canada and India. They acknowledged that Prime Minister Carney's visit was a significant step forward in the bilateral relationship that will deliver real, lasting benefits to both peoples, as the two countries confidently chart ambitious new courses for the future. To build on this vital work, Prime Minister Carney extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Canada.

