GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, and the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

The leaders discussed opportunities to deepen economic and trade cooperation, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). As reliable partners in the Indo-Pacific, the prime ministers explored ways to bolster regional security and uphold rules-based trade.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact and to continue working together to advance shared priorities.

