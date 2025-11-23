Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer underscored their continued focus on deepening the Canada-UK relationship, including on trade, AI, clean energy, and critical minerals. They took note of the progress underway and looked forward to further accelerating partnerships.

The leaders discussed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine in achieving a durable and lasting peace, following a joint meeting with other leaders earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close contact.

