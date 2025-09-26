LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, on the margins of the Global Progress Action Summit in London.

Building on the strong momentum from their meetings in Ottawa and at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis this past June, the prime ministers underscored the importance of strengthening the economic and security relationship between Canada and the United Kingdom. They discussed deepening trade through the ratification of the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and noted openness to future expansion of CPTPP.

The prime ministers discussed pressing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East. They reiterated their long-standing support for a two-state solution, building on both countries' recent recognition of the State of Palestine. Prime Minister Carney stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority in implementing its reform commitments as part of broader efforts to advance peace and stability in the region. He also reiterated his call for Hamas to disarm and release all hostages.

As members of the Coalition of the Willing, the prime ministers reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia. They underlined the necessary role of robust security guarantees in ensuring a durable and lasting peace. The prime ministers also discussed recent Russian incursions into NATO airspace – emphasising the importance of ensuring NATO readiness to deter Russian aggression.

In the spirit of friendship, Prime Minister Carney offered Prime Minister Starmer a Team Canada rugby jersey ahead of Canada and England's faceoff in tomorrow's Women's Rugby World Cup final.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close contact.

