DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Kristersson reaffirmed the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to decide. The leaders discussed Arctic cooperation and emphasised investments by NATO Allies in Arctic defence and security.

Building on the Canada-Sweden Strategic Partnership signed in November, the leaders discussed accelerating cooperation in information sharing, and Arctic and Euro-Atlantic defence and security.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Kristersson agreed to maintain regular contact as they continue working together on these shared priorities.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]