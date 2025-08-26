RIGA, Latvia, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Siliņa emphasized the strong and growing bilateral relationship between Canada and Latvia. They also discussed the importance of peace and security to economic growth, and of advancing Canada's economic partnership with Europe, including through AI, aerospace, and defence production.

The leaders underscored the importance of NATO, of ending Russia's war of aggression, and of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine – including the need for robust security guarantees.

Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada's commitment to the security of Latvia and the region, exemplified by the extension of Operation REASSURANCE announced today. The Prime Minister also thanked the government and people of Latvia for their hospitality toward Canadian Armed Forces members.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in regular contact.

