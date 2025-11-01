Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae

GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea, Nov. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Takaichi on becoming the new Prime Minister of Japan. The leaders discussed the potential to expand the productive economic relationship between Canada and Japan, building on $32 billion in annual two-way bilateral merchandise trade.

Prime Minister Carney emphasised the strong collaboration between Canada and Japan on energy, evidenced by the LNG Canada project and its contribution to energy security across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister outlined Canada's ambitious new mission to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade and the core strategy of Budget 2025 to catalyse unprecedented levels of new investments into Canada. The leaders affirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral trade and investment, particularly in energy and technology.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Takaichi agreed to remain in close contact.

