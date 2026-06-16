Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung

ÉVIAN, France, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung, on the margins of the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian, France.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lee discussed growing collaboration between Canada and Korea, especially on trade and investment. They noted the success of the Team Canada Trade Mission to Korea earlier this year, which unlocked new commercial opportunities for Canadian businesses and created nine new partnerships across clean technology, advanced manufacturing, energy, and agri-food.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lee launched negotiations for a new Canada-Korea Defence Cooperation Agreement to strengthen the partnership on defence science, technology, and materiel. This agreement will reinforce the recent entry into force of the General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), which will unlock further defence procurement opportunities for Canadian businesses. Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives.

The leaders emphasised cybersecurity as a key priority sector. With the first round of Canada-Korea Cyber Policy Consultations held earlier this year, they identified opportunities to build shared cyber resilience and ensure the protection of critical infrastructure.

The leaders supported enhanced cooperation on critical minerals, with Canada and Korea now developing a joint plan on critical minerals stockpiling by the end of 2026. This will help secure access to key inputs for emerging technologies and critical industries in both countries.

The foundation for this partnership is the Action Plan to implement the Canada-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is focused on expanding bilateral ties in energy, critical minerals, trade and investment, science and technology, and culture.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lee agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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