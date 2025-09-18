MEXICO CITY, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Prime Minister and President discussed the work ahead to elevate the Canada-Mexico partnership and create certainty, security, and prosperity for both nations.

The leaders announced a comprehensive strategic partnership and the new Canada-Mexico Action Plan, and underscored opportunities to deepen bilateral trade in areas such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and health. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening engagement to build economic opportunities for workers and businesses, including through upcoming trade missions and frequent meetings at the ministerial level. They also committed to close co-ordination as preparations advance for the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

The Prime Minister and President affirmed joint priorities, including continued co-operation on border security, combatting transnational organized crime, emergency preparedness, and action to address climate change.

The leaders looked forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries – Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. – which is projected to contribute $2 billion to the Canadian economy.

