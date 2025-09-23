NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Premier of China, Li Qiang, at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The leaders noted recent productive engagements between their two countries and expressed a commitment to further exchanges, including at the highest levels of government.

The Prime Minister and the Premier welcomed the constructive dialogue at a meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission that took place in Canada in August to revitalise the trade relationship. Recognising positive efforts from both Canada and China toward this goal, the leaders discussed respective sensitivities regarding issues, including agriculture and agri-food products, such as canola, as well as seafood and electric vehicles.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact and affirmed their interest in holding a subsequent leaders' meeting.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]