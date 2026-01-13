PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative (CFN), Chief K̓áwáziɫ Marilyn Slett, and leadership from the CFN. Their discussions focused on how the federal government and the CFN can work in partnership to strengthen marine conservation and ocean protection, and to build a strong and sustainable economy.

Our country is under threat, putting our economy, our sovereignty, and our way of life at risk. This is a rupture, not a transition. In a time of global uncertainty, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building our strength at home and reliable partnerships abroad. We are working at pace to transform our economy, protect our environment and communities, and empower Canadians with greater security, prosperity, and opportunities. As a maritime nation, safeguarding our oceans and coastlines is not just a moral obligation – it is an economic necessity.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister committed to renewing funding for the Oceans Protection Plan Reconciliation Framework Agreement (RFA) in 2026-27 and directed ministers to work with all the RFA partners to present a five-year funding pathway by this spring. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to conserving 30% of Canada's land and waters by 2030, including working with First Nations on identified Marine Protected Areas in the Great Bear Sea. To strengthen ocean protection, the government will also fund a Marine Traffic Risk Assessment study, extend the leases on two Emergency Towing Vessels (ETVs) until 2028, and ensure ETV capacity is consistent with shipping activity.

Canada borders three oceans and has the longest coastline in the world. Our prosperity, sovereignty, and way of life depend on healthy, safe, and accessible oceans. As we build major projects across Canada, we must do so sustainably, with respect to surrounding land and waters. By working in true partnership with Indigenous Peoples, we can protect what matters, create lasting opportunities, and build a stronger, more resilient Canada – for today and for future generations.

