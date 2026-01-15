BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, Zhao Leji, as part of his first official visit to China.

Prime Minister Carney and Chairman Zhao welcomed the opportunity to meet for the first time, recognising the significance of Prime Minister Carney's official visit to revitalise Canada-China relations.

Both sides emphasised the importance of ongoing parliamentary exchanges and opportunities for enhanced understanding and communication between the two countries.

The leaders also underscored their ongoing support for robust people-to-people relations and cultural exchanges, and welcomed engagement to deepen cooperation, expand trade, and engage pragmatically.

